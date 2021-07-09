Facebook-f
Dit weekend de Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland en de Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux op CM.com Circuit Zandvoort kijken?

Hier wat linkjes op een rijtje om de Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland en de Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux te kunnen kijken. Beide worden gereden op CM.com Circuit Zandvoort.

De wedstrijden van de Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux zijn live te volgen via de website van de Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux: https://www.carreracupbenelux.com/round3.

De livestream van de Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland is te vinden via het Facebook-account @CarreraCupDeutschland, het YouTube-kanaal van de serie en de Porsche Motorsport Hub (motorsports.porsche.com).

Livestreams Team GP Elite

Porsche Carrera Cup Germany – Circuit Zandvoort

Both races will be broadcasted live at Ziggo Sport Racing.

Live stream PCCD: https://motorsports.porsche.com/…/12/pccd-2021-live-stream

Live timing PCCD: https://motorsports.porsche.com/…/12/pccd-2021-live-timing

Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux – Circuit Zandvoort

  • Free Practice 1: Friday July 9th at 11:35
  • Free Practice 2: Friday July 9th at 16:35
  • Qualifying: Saturday July 10th at 8:45
  • Race 1: Saturday July 10th at 12:45
  • Race 2: Sunday July 11th at 12:20

Live stream PCCB: https://www.youtube.com/c/CupChallengeBenelux/videos

